ASOS Black Friday sale is live – 7 deals I’d buy right now

The best Black Friday deals are coming up in a few days time, but for clothes lovers and shoe addicts, the ASOS Black Friday sale is in full swing. Online fashion and cosmetics brand, ASOS has set its sale live early, helping shoppers save up to 60% off in the Black Friday sales .

Shop the women’s ASOS Black Friday sale

Shop the men’s ASOS Black Friday sale

Right now until Cyber Monday, ASOS is offering up to 60% off sitewide and dropping its prices on big name brands, like Levi’s, The North Face, adidas, Vans and much more.

But that’s not all – If you download the ASOS app today and use it to shop the Black Friday sale, you can get up to 80% off almost everything on ASOS. This is for a limited time only and while stock lasts, so if you’re in the market for a new coat or looking for some cheap Christmas stocking fillers, you’ll need to be quick!

To help you save extra money on your purchases, here are seven of my favourite deals that I’m shopping in the ASOS Black Friday sale… and you should too!

ASOS Black Friday Deals – Editor’s Picks

Vans Lowland Unisex Trainers: was £85 , now £47 at ASOS

Get the Vans Lowland Unisex Trainers for under £50 in the ASOS Black Friday sale. Exclusive to ASOS, these shoes come in an off white colour with padded cuffs, signature waffle tread and Vans branding. Perfect for everyday wear, the Vans Lowland Unisex Trainers have a durable rubber sole, so you can expect them to last a long time.

Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans: was £90 , now £12.98 at ASOS

Get 85% off the Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans at ASOS. Levi’s for under £13 is unheard of so this deal is well worth taking advantage of this Black Friday season. Available in purple, these jeans have a skinny kit, five pockets and branded Levi’s patch on the back.

Pimkie Oversized Wool Mix Coat: was £66 , now £27 at ASOS

The Pimkie Oversized Wool Mix Coat is now 59% off in the ASOS Black Friday deals. In a stylish camel colour, this coat is perfect for winter and features drop shoulders, gold buttons and an oversized fit.

The North Face Novelty Nuptse Jacket: was £290 , now £174 at ASOS

Save £116 on The North Face Novelty Nuptse Jacket at ASOS. This navy coat has a high collar, contrast panels and can be packed down for easy storage and packing. Clothes from The North Face are selling out fast at ASOS so be quick if you want this deal.

Nike Varsity Leggings: was £34.95 , now £18.50 at ASOS

The Nike Varsity Leggings in royal blue are now under £20 in the ASOS Black Friday sale. These leggings are high rise with a bodycon fit and an elasticated waistband for comfort and better ease of movement. The Nike logo sits on the hip and has a fun varsity design.

adidas Originals Adicolor Hoodie: was £65 , now £32.50 at ASOS

Get 50% off the adidas Originals Adicolor Hoodie at ASOS. Easily recognisable and effortlessly popular, this hoodie is comfortable, stylish and features bold adidas branding with the stripes and logo.