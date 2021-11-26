ASOS Black Friday sale adds mega Adidas and Nike deals withs up to 50% off

Black Friday has finally started for real and we have seen some of the best Black Friday deals starting to pop up, including some pretty decent Adidas and Nike deals, but if it's the latter you are interested in, you might want to go directly to the source as Nike has its own sale going on where you can get an extra 25% off ALL items by entering the code 'GAME21' during checkout.

Some of the best Nike running shoes are included in the sale such as the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail and the Nike Vista Lite. But it's not just the best running shoes that are on sale: there are plenty of performance tops and bottoms on offer too. It's like the best Cyber Monday deals came early!

Of course, Nike isn't the only horse in the Black Friday race, ASOS is also discounting over 6000 pieces of clothing from the popular brands.

The discounts are even bigger on ASOS, and you can use the code 'BFDEAL15' to get an extra 15-percent off!

You can check out all of the items in the sale by following the link below:

Best Nike and Adidas Black Friday deals at ASOS

Nike Running Renew Ride 2 trainers in grey: was £69.95, now £41.95 at ASOS Nike Running Renew Ride 2 trainers in grey: was £69.95, now £41.95 at ASOS

Hit that new PB with these low-profile sneakers from Nike. They feature lace-up fastening, padded tongue and cuff, and, of course, signature Nike branding. The foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning, while the rubber sole is durable and provides grip.

adidas Originals Surreal Summer t-shirt: was £17, now £13.6 at ASOS adidas Originals Surreal Summer t-shirt: was £17, now £13.6 at ASOS

Okay, summer might seem like a distant memory now, but it'll be around again in no time and you'll want to be prepared with this T-shirt. It's part of the ASOS responsible edit, and features a crew neck, short sleeves, and a summery graphic print to hem.

adidas Originals Sustainable Stan Smith trainers: was £74.95, now £37.45 at ASOS adidas Originals Sustainable Stan Smith trainers: was £74.95, now £37.45 at ASOS

Adidas Stan Smiths need no introduction. The low-profile design is iconic and timeless, meaning you'll be able to wear these year in and year out. They feature a padded cuff, signature adidas branding, and perforated sides for breathability.

Nike Football Academy t-shirt: was £16.95, now £10.15 at ASOS Nike Football Academy t-shirt: was £16.95, now £10.15 at ASOS

When it comes to innovative sportswear, no brand does it better than Nike. Be the envy of the training field with this understated T-shirt, it's crew neck, raglan sleeves, and contrast panels will have you playing like Messi in no time.

Nike Running Challenger Dri-FIT woven joggers: was £55, now £27.5 at ASOS Nike Running Challenger Dri-FIT woven joggers: was £55, now £27.5 at ASOS

Start winter training right with these joggers from Nike. They feature a comfortable elasticated waist, functional pockets and zip cuffs. Of course, you also get the iconic Nike logo on the thigh.

Nike Club fleece half-zip sweatshirt: was £55, now £33 at ASOS Nike Club fleece half-zip sweatshirt: was £55, now £33 at ASOS

Lounging done right in Nike. This high neck, partial zip fastening, long-sleeved sweatshirt from Nike is the perfect layer for all weather. The Nike logo is embroidered on the chest and the piece features ribbed trims.

adidas Originals Superstar trainers in triple white: was £80, now £60 at ASOS adidas Originals Superstar trainers in triple white: was £80, now £60 at ASOS

Another pair of iconic trainers from Adidas – this time Superstars. With a branded tongue and cuff, adidas 3-Stripe logo, and classic shell toe, these are a timeless style. Inside is padded for comfort.

adidas Originals adicolor hoodie: was £49.95, now £24.95 at ASOS adidas Originals adicolor hoodie: was £49.95, now £24.95 at ASOS

A classic from adidas, this grey hoodie features a drawstring hood, large adidas logo on the chest, and a useful pouch pocket. Perfect for lounging about in during those cold winter months.