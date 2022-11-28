Arlo's most precise security camera has had a 40% price drop for Cyber Monday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You're guaranteed to see some of the best Cyber Monday deals featuring smart home tech, with discounts on everything from smart speakers to smart security cameras.

This Arlo Ultra 2 deal is one of the best we've spotted, and it's literally only available for one day so if you're tempted, there's no time to hang about. For a pack of two cameras, it'll only cost £379 which is a 40% discount.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Ultra 2 Outdoor Security Camera: was £629 , now £379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Boasting 4K image quality, a 6-month battery, coloured night vision, an integrated spotlight and 2-way audio, the Arlo Ultra 2 is an advanced home security system. This pack of two has never been cheaper.

Arlo calls this its most precise camera yet because of the 4K HDR image, 12x digital zoom and dual-band Wi-Fi. To get it up and running, it's pretty simple. You'll need Arlo’s Smarthub but luckily that's included here.

In the Arlo Ultra 2 review, we called it 'one of the best smart home security systems we’ve tested' because 'the smart home integration is superb, the build quality is first class and both the picture quality and the object recognition are excellent.'

What's more is that there's an integrated spotlight that will light up when it detects motion, coloured night vision and there's even two-way audio so you can hear what's going on as well as see it.