Argos PS5 restock is live now

Action stations! The PS5 is back in stock at UK retailer Argos right now. With both the standard and Digital Edition available as standalones, you might finally be in with a chance of bagging one. 

Head to the Argos PS5 landing page now to get the PS5 for £449.99 or the slightly slimmer Digital only console for £359.99. Argos is one of a handful of retailers in the UK that was pegged as one to watch in terms of PS5 restocks. 

The console sells out fast, so we'd advice getting a wriggle on. Sony hasn't managed to keep up with Microsoft and its Xbox Series X when it comes to getting them onto shelves, with the global chip undoubtedly affecting production – for both companies. So PS5 restocks have been few and far between, and Argos has been on of the retailers we almost gave up on, with its PS5 page often inactive.

If you manage to pick one up, you might want to consider the PS5 DualSense charging cradle for your controller; the accessory has been notoriously difficult to get hold of since the console's launch. I only just managed to pick one myself a couple of months ago and I'd been looking since launch. There's also the recently revealed ‘midnight black’ and ‘cosmic red’ new DualSense colors to tempt you, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. You'll need the console first.   

We'll be updating our PS5 stock tracker with more retailer updates for both consoles, so be sure to bookmark them. Of course, there's always the new Nintendo Switch OLED to consider if you'd rather not battle the bots online. You can check out Switch OLED pre-orders to if you want to keep your options open.

Shabana is T3's News Editor covering tech and gaming, and has been writing about video games for almost a decade (and playing them since forever). She's had bylines at major gaming sites during her freelance career before settling down here at T3, and has podcasts, streaming, and video content under her belt to boot. Outside of work, she also plays video games and should really think about expanding her hobbies. If you have any tech or gaming tips, shoot over an email or DM her on social media.   

