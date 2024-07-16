Are foldable phones affordable? They are right now...

With the Amazon Prime Day sale finally here, it's time to empty your piggy bank and search for the best deals. While we can't help with the first half of that here at T3, we certainly can help you with the latter.

We're experts at shopping the best deals, with a combined experience of more than 100 years in the industry. That allows us to confidently tell you when a deal is worth shopping – and if you're on the hunt for a foldable phone, this is one for you!

Right now, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a whopping £600 saving – just £1,149 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was £1,749, now £1,149 at Amazon

Save a whopping £600 on this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon. This is a top pick for those wanting a book-style foldable from a reputable brand, and offers a host of brilliant features.

That's a fantastic saving. When the Z Fold 5 was first unveiled, it represented a significant step for Samsung's foldable phones.

The big news on this release was the waterdrop hinge, which closed the gap between the two screens when folded. That's a significant boost, and should help to ensure your device remains better protected against the elements.

Elsewhere, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside. That should be more than capable of handling anything you can throw at it.

That's paired up with a 4,400mAh battery, which Samsung say is capable of up to 21 hours of video playback. That's significant, and should address the concerns of any potential foldable phone user thinking that the battery won't keep pace.

Arguably the best bit about this deal, though, is the price. Sure, £1,149 is still a fair chunk of change, but for a top-tier foldable phone from a reputable brand? That's really good going, and one saving you won't want to miss.