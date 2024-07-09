Apple's AirPods 3 are now cheaper than ever – and the perfect iPhone companion

The audio pumped out by the third-gen Apple AirPods is quite simply superb, no matter what the source. They're undoubtedly some of the best earbuds in history, and they're back down to their lowest-ever price over at Amazon.

View the Apple AirPods 3 deal here

That means you'll pay just $139.99 for these compact wireless headphones, down from $169 – a not-insignificant drop of 17%. Getting Apple earbuds this good for that price is quite honestly something of a steal.

Apple AirPods 3: were $169, now $139.99 at Amazon The Apple AirPods 3 and their Lightning Charging Case come with spatial audio, sweat- and water-resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with the case) – and they work seamlessly with iPhones and iPads, of course, as well as with any other Bluetooth devices.

One of the big selling points here is the ease with which you can get these AirPods working with your other Apple gear: music, movies, podcasts, audiobooks and more will all sound fantastic. You can use them with any Bluetooth device too.

There's spatial audio too, adjusted to suit your ear shape and bringing dynamic head-tracking for an even more immersive effect. It's just one of several cool features that Apple has managed to stuff into these tiny earbuds.

In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we talked about the "excellent sound", as well as improvements in the design and mic quality compared with their predecessors. You'll really struggle to find better-value audio for Apple products anywhere else.

If you leave the case behind, you can expect around 6 hours of battery life between charges – enough for quite a lengthy trip – and there's upgraded wireless charging on offer too. It's an impressive package, which is now cheaper than ever.