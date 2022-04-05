Apple announces June 6 WWDC 2022 event: expect iOS 16, watchOS 9 and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has just announced that its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (aka WWDC) will take place this year from June 6 to June 9 2022 – and that there'll be a keynote on June 6.

This keynote is always the big Apple event where the company announces all of its software updates – this year that will mean iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, macOS 14, and usually any updates for HomePod, Apple TV and AirPods.

Once again, the conference is all taking place online, but Apple is also inviting a limited number of developers and students to Apple Park to watch the keynote in person on June 6.

WHEN IS WWDC 2022 ON?

WWDC takes place from June 6 to June 9, 2022. The Apple Keynote will be broadcast on June 6. The time is yet to be confirmed but last year it was at 10am PT / 1pm ET (6pm BST, 3AM+1 ACT).

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WWDC 2022 KEYNOTE?

WWDC is online once again this year and so the keynote will be streamed live online. You will find it on the Apple website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV events app and YouTube. You can also watch it right here – we will add the link below as soon as it's available.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO LAUNCH AT WWDC 2022?

The main event of WWDC is likely to be iOS 16, as well as its iPad and tv OS versions, watchOS 9 and the next incarnation of macOS. Which Californian location will it be this time? macOS Anaheim, anyone?

In 2021 at WWDC, Apple also unveiled its iCloud+ privacy features, while in 2020 it reveal it was creating its own silicon chips. So, it's possible we could see something else at least discussed.

The biggest possibility here is some discussion about Apple's potential move into VR, with a headset rumored to be in the works. Apple could use this as a chance to talk to developers about the requirements ahead of any solid product detail.

Another possibility is more on the Apple car. Once again, if Apple is moving closer to a final product, it will need to ensure that developers are prepared.