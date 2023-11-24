It's not a typo – Apple Watch Ultra is £100 cheaper for Black Friday right now!

We started to see more cheap Apple Watch deals in 2023 than ever before, but this one is the best of the lot. The Apple Watch Ultra, one of the most capable smartwatches with tons of outdoor features on board, has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Black Friday. That's £100 off the price that's already lower than RRP!

Buy the Apple Watch Ultra for £599 at Amazon – hurry!

The Apple Watch Ultra is a radical departure from what we've seen from Apple before. Featuring a large, bright screen (with brightness up to 2,000 nits), a durable aluminium body, and all the smart and outdoor features under the sun. It can be used for scuba diving and even has an app that tracks depth and other details of your dives.

Apple Watch Ultra: was £699 , now £599 at Amazon

When it was released, the Ultra was Apple's most rugged wearable. Today, it is still one of the brightest, most hardcore smartwatches on the market, bested only by its successor, the Ultra 2. And now, it is at its cheapest ever price at Amazon – until stocks last!

Granted, most Apple Watch users won't need these extra features and will be better served with a smaller and cheaper Apple Watch Series 8. Others, meanwhile, will find that the Ultra isn't extreme enough, especially in terms of battery life. For anyone wanting the very best that Apple can offer in a smartwatch, the Ultra excels.

Thanks to the extra button, the Apple Watch Ultra has features that no other Apple Watches have, such as Precision Start and the best GPS of the lot, which often performs better than competitor outdoor watches. It's definitely quicker than most! We tested it in marathons and ultramarathons, and it performed well everywhere. Long story short, the Apple Watch Ultra is a brilliant wearable, and now it's cheap – get it today!