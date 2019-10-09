Apple Watch is about to get a much-requested Fitbit feature

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market, but it isn't without its faults. However, Apple could be preparing to address the main criticism – the lack of a sleep tracking feature – with the release of a standalone Sleep application for the device.

GSMArena spotted a reference to the tool in a screenshot for the Alarms application on the App Store, which was later removed by Apple. This comes a little more than a month after 9to5Mac first cast a light on the much-requested feature.

Codenamed "Burrito" internally and set to be known as "Time In Bed Tracking" on the front-end, the tool will monitor a user's movement, heart rate and natural sound to track their quality of sleep – waking them up at the optimum time, if requested.

9to5Mac notes that if a user wakes up and starts their day before the alarm sounds, the Apple Watch will automatically disable the alert. It will also take the lead for the wake-up call, using the iPhone as a backup if the Watch's battery happens to run flat.

Plus, there will be an option to use a silent alarm that only vibrates the Apple Watch, as well as the choice to automatically enable Do Not Disturb on both the companion iPhone and the Watch itself when the user heads to bed, according to 9to5Mac.

Considering Apple is now creating fresh screenshots to unify Alarm and the Sleep applications, it's fair to assume that a release is right around the corner. However, it's unclear which models of the Watch the sleep-monitoring tool will work with.

Although, the brand new Apple Watch Series 5 is pretty much a given.