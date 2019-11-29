Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday deal: save on the brand-new Apple Watch at Amazon

It may not be the biggest discount in the world, but given that the Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest and greatest version of the Watch, and was released just a couple of months ago, any Black Friday deals on it is a bonus, really.
Right now, Amazon has £20 off all the aluminium GPS-only models (ie, not with 4G built-in), in both sizes, and in any colour.
Like we said, it might be the most spectacular Apple Black Friday deal we see this weekend, but if you're thinking of getting the Apple Watch Series 5 anyway, think of it Apple getting you halfway towards a second strap.
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm & 44mm | Was £399 | Now £379 from Amazon UK
The Apple Watch Series 5 has a beautiful big screen with an always-on display, health features including heart-rate sensor (including an accurate ECG) and fall detection with emergency calling, loads of fitness tools, smart apps and notifications, calls and messaging, music streaming and more, all on your wrist. You can choose the size and colour want when you click through to the deal.View Deal
Don't forget to check out our full list of the best Apple Black Friday deals, where we've also got deals on cheaper Apple Watches, if you're looking to spend less.
