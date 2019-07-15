Get £199 off Apple Watch Series 3 in this awesome Amazon Prime Day-busting deal

Amazon Prime Day is just a few hours away, but not one to be beaten (or knowingly undersold for that matter) John Lewis has unleashed a number of brilliant deals and discounts ahead of the blockbuster sales event.

One of the best discounts is a £199 price drop for the Apple Watch Series 3. While this isn't the latest Apple Watch, it still shares many of the same features, including a waterproof design, built-in GPS, and the ability to make calls, stream music over a cellular connection when you're out and about without your iPhone.

John Lewis is currently selling the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular in Space Grey for £400 – that's a £199 discount on the RRP of £599. There's also a version with a silver case and a soft white band, although this is still £450. We're not sure this particular finish is worth the extra £50, truth be told.

It's worth noting that this deal is for the 42mm case design, which is the biggest screen size available for the Apple Watch. If you've got smaller wrists, it might be worth plumping for the 38mm Apple Watch instead.

Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular + GPS | Space Grey | 42mm Case | Was £599 , Now £400

If you've been thinking about upgrading your old-fashioned timepiece to something a little smarter, there's no better time. John Lewis has dropped a devilishly good discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular and GPS – from the original £599 down to £400. That's a hefty saving... and those never last long online.View Deal

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now