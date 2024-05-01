Apple TV subscription gets a huge price drop

Quick Summary Apple has dropped the price of the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. You can now get access to the remaining live games, plus all the previous matches on demand with more than 25% off.

Apple has slashed the price of one of its major streaming services, available through Apple TV.

There's now more than 25% off the MLS Season Pass, meaning you can watch the rest of the matches, plus catch-up on every previous game for just £69 / $69 – down from £99 / $99 at the start of the season.

That includes watching Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for Inter Miami as they top the Eastern Conference league, or Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy who are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference.

Apple TV+ subscribers get an even better deal, as the remainder of the season is available for just £59 / $59.

MLS Season Pass: was £99 / $99, now £69 / $69 at Apple

The MLS Season Pass gives you access to every fixture in Major League Soccer. You'll get top-notch coverage, with access to highlights for every game, too.

Of course, the new pricing does take into account that a quarter of the league season has been completed, but as well as watch previous matches on demand, as well as highlight packages, you can check out the myriad of additional shows, including pre- and post-match coverage.

What's more, you don't need an Apple TV box to watch the action – the MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app for multiple devices, not just Apple's. That includes Smart TVs from the likes of Samsung, Sony, Philips, and LG, plus Amazon Fire TV sticks, Roku streamers, Nvidia Shield TV, and Chromecast with Google TV.

It's even available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q in the UK, plus Xbox Series X and PS5.

No matter the platform, matches are streamed live and on demand in 1080p and 60 frames-per-second.

If you do have an Apple TV 4K or iPad, you can watch using multiview. This allows you to view four different matches on the same screen simultaneously. That'll be great as we progress to the latter stages of the season, when you can keep an eye on the leaders at the same time.