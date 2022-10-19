Apple TV 4K is good – but the next generation will be even better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple just released the Apple TV 4K 3rd Gen. Amongst the headline features, the media streamer is now equipped with an A15 Bionic chip – the same one you'd find in an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Plus – which does away with the need for a cooling fan.

Not only is that a space saver – this model is around 25% smaller than the previous iteration – it's an energy saver, too. The 3rd generation model will use about 30% less power than before.

Elsewhere, the new Apple TV 4K adds support for HDR10+ video, and changes the charging port for the remote from Lightning to USB-C.

There are two models on offer. The 64GB Wi-Fi only model retails at £149 / $129 / AU$219 while the 128GB model with Ethernet connectivity will set you back £169 / $149 / AU$249.

These updates offer great value for Apple's offering. The media streaming market is extremely competitive right now. We've got the Sky Stream, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Chromecast with Google TV, and more, all enabling users to access the best streaming services, like Netflix and Disney Plus. Apple's offering, with its' sleek design and user interface, positions itself at the premium end of that market.

But maybe not for long.

Tipster Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) has suggested that the next generation of Apple TV 4K will retail at a "sub-$100" price point, calling it the sweet spot for Apple TV. That would be a substantial price drop, which could make Apple's offering more attractive compared to others on the market. Okay, it would still be more expensive than just about anything else, but the gap between it and its competitors would be severely reduced.

We'll have to wait and see, then. One thing is for sure, though: there's never been a better time to get involved in Apple TV.