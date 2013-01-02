Paris Apple store hit by New Year's Eve robbery

A gang of thieves broke into an Apple store in Paris and reportedly stole around €1m worth of products on New Year's Eve

Masked men broke into an Apple store in Paris' Opera district at around 9pm on New Year's Eve, stealing €1m (£813,000) worth of boxed products.

The gang forced their way into the store through a back entrance and injured a janitor in the process. The men were armed with handguns, although no-one was shot during the robbery.

According to reports, the thieves ignored the iPads, iPhones and iMacs on display in the store and instead went straight for the boxed stock, loading it onto a waiting van and getting away around forty minutes after first entering the store.

The store is located close to the Champs-Elysées which traditionally benefits from upgraded security during the New Year celebrations.

"A police presence is put in place every New Year's near the Eiffel Tower, Trocadero and Champs-Elyséees, but that doesn't intervene at all with the regular security on duty in other parts of Paris," a police source told the Telegraph.

The Paris police are currently investigating the robbery which has apparently been captured on video.

Source: The Telegraph