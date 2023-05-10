Apple's own code just leaked the next-gen Beats Studio Pro headphones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It looks like Apple is working on a new contender for the title of best wireless headphones: code spotted in a new beta of macOS Ventura reveals the existence of a brand new set of Beats' best headphones, which appear to be the rumoured Beats Studio Pro.

As MacRumors reports (opens in new tab), the headphones have the model number A2924, which means they're not the same product as the forthcoming Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds.

What to expect from the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro are likely to be the next generation of the Beats Studio 3, which are effectively Beats' alternative to Apple's own AirPods Max. The Studio 3 are getting on a bit – they were launched in 2017 – so a new version is long overdue.

The current Beats use Apple's W1 wireless chip and that's likely to go in favour of a custom Beats chip. According to sources speaking to 9to5Mac, they'll have Personalised Spatial Audio, significantly improved active noise cancellation and "hey, Siri" support. USB-C charging is likely too.

The official price of the Studio 3 is $349, so you can expect a similar price for these – so they're coming in well under the price of the ageing AirPods Max, which have been around since 2020 and which are also due for replacement. If the Studio Pro are as good as these reports suggest, they could be a serious rival to their Apple-branded siblings.