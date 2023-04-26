New Beats Studio Buds Plus wireless earbuds leaked on Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Beats Studio Buds were well received when they were unveiled, offering good specs for a decent price. Now, thanks to a leaked listing on Amazon – which has since been removed – we know about their successor, the Beats Studio Buds+.

As reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), the listing showed off a transparent case and bud design which is somewhat similar to the aesthetic of the Nothing Ear (2). Those were some of my favourite wireless earbuds on the market, with a spec sheet that matched the impressive design.

Despite the transparent case, the overall form of the Buds+ look pretty much identical to the previous generation. Where these do improve, though, is on the spec sheet.

According to the listing, the new earbuds will pack 36 hours of charge time. That's an improvement over the old model, and should put it in the mix with other top options available right now.

There's also said to be 1.6x more Active Noise Cancelling and a 2x better Transparent mode. That should make these a great option for multiple scenarios.

Elsewhere, a two-layer transducer design is said to offer cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion. That low-end response is a signature of the Beats range, so it's good to see some refinement there.

According to the listing, the Buds+ will be available from the 18th of May. They were listed at $169.95 on the US Amazon site, which equates to around £136 or AU$258 when directly converted.

At that price, these seem like a really strong contender. Sure, there's a lot of competition, but the Beats name will carry a lot of weight here. If they can perform as well as their spec sheet would suggest, we could be in for a treat.

With the leaked release date just over three weeks away, we'd expect to hear more about these soon.