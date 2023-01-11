Apple Reality Pro headset: news, rumours and release date speculation for the mixed reality device

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's long-awaited virtual reality / mixed reality headset has been rumoured for some time but all signs are pointing to a release in 2023. The device, expected to be called the Apple Reality Pro is likely to square up against the likes of the Meta Quest Pro, the PlayStation VR2 and the new HTC Vive XR Elite.

This is a device that is likely to span the gaming and productivity worlds, offering both virtual reality and augmented reality (or mixed reality) experiences. With a brand new operating system, it's likely to tie in with Apple's current ecosystem including iOS and MacOS.

While there has been no word from Apple as yet, the whispers are getting louder, which suggests an announcement is imminent. Here's a round-up of what has been suggested and what we expect to see, and when, for the Reality Pro.

An early fan conception for the Apple headset (Image credit: Antonio De Rosa, ADRStudio | ConceptsiPhone))

As this is the first Apple product of its kind, there is no precedent for when in the year it might launch. Of course, Apple could choose to tag it on to one of its existing dates. Typically it holds a spring release around March or April, followed by WWDC in June for its software and then a September date for the iPhone range.

Some have suggested that due to the new OS required for the Reality Pro, that WWDC would be a natural time for a first look. My guess is that we may see something before June, however.

How much will the Apple Reality Pro cost?

As the name suggests, this is likely to be a premium headset, so expect a price to match. It's likely that the cost will be slightly higher than the current offerings, which would push it towards the $2000 / £1700 mark. Some have suggested it could go as high as $3000.

Personally, I expect that the initial price will start with a 2, maybe $2299. There's likely to be high demand even at this money. It will also mean that Apple can deliver something that could be specced way beyond the competition.

Design: bringing that Apple design aesthetic to a headset

There's been no shortage of fan concept designs for the Reality Pro. Most of which have taken a curvaceous approach to a standard VR headset. Looking at the latest PlayStation VR2 and Meta Pro headsets certainly sees a convergence around a style for these things but Apple doesn't always follow suit.

It would be fair to assume some influences from the designs of the Apple AirPods Max headphones, the Apple Watch and the iPhone. Titanium appears to be the metal of choice right now, and would certainly be suited for the headset, being both light and strong.

I think we're likely to see that brushed silver colouring of the Apple Watch Ultra and Mac Studio rather than the colours of the iMac here.

Apple Reality Pro OS

The Reality Pro is a brand-new product type for Apple and so is going to need a brand-new operating system. Bloomberg has suggested that this could be known as xrOS but Reality OS has also been touted in recent months.

There are likely to be new mixed reality versions of Apple's existing apps available, from Messages and FaceTime to Safari and photo viewing. Expect to be able to do similar things on the Reality Pro as you can on your iPhone or iPad but, you know, in augmented reality. A virtual office set up would be a natural addition too, allowing you to pair properly with your mac but adjust your surroundings and screens.

Then there will of course be games. It would make sense for this to come in an Apple Arcade form, with a separate section of titles designed for both virtual and mixed reality. This will of course take time for developers to populate – hence the suggestion of a WWDC release – but some titles may be able to transition from other VR titles to expand the selection.

Apple Reality Pro: Key specs

Here is where we really get into a guessing game, or at least have to use a few assumptions. Based on the idea that this will be a higher-spec unit than other devices already on the market, it's fair to assume that we are looking at least to a 4K display, likely to be classed as a form of XDR Retina display.

The processor will naturally be a form of Apple Silicon. While it could be a new custom name, it could also use an existing M2 or an A-series bionic chip. Potentially whatever makes it into the iPhone 15 (which would suggest a later launch).

While I suspect it won't have its own data mobile connection (though not impossible) it is likely to see a move to WiFi 6E for connectivity. This is also something that's expected for the iPhone 15.

The mixed reality part of the device will likely rely on existing Apple camera modules – the 48MP main camera in the iPhone 14 Pro Max would be a great choice but possibly overkill. Instead we may see the 12MP camera from the iPhone 14.