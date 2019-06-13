Unbelievable Apple MacBook deal: get almost 40% off, but stock is running out FAST

Are you sitting down? Because we've got a stunning new deal for you. Amazon has slashed £450 off the price of the Apple MacBook – dropping the RRP of £1,249 seen at launch down to a much, much more reasonable £799. That's 36% off.

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple MacBook, and a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their machine.

If you're unfamiliar with the MacBook, it has a 12-inch Retina Display with small bezels around the screen to keep the physical footprint down to a minimum. It has a wedge design similar to the one found on the MacBook Air and measures a staggering 0.14–inches at its thinnest point. Inside the MacBook, you'll find a 256GB SSD, which should be more than enough for your photo collection and iTunes library. It's powered by the Intel Core m3, coupled with 8GB of RAM. And will be compatible with the latest macOS update, dubbed macOS Catalina, which rolls-out this autumn.

Apple MacBook | 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD | 12-inch Retina Display | Available at Amazon UK or John Lewis | £1249 £799

If you're looking to upgrade your Mac, this is a stonking deal. Although it was first introduced in mid-2017, this is still the latest and greatest model of the 12-inch MacBook that Apple sells. With 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, it should have more than enough space to keep your iTunes library and juggle as many apps as you can throw at it while you're working.View Deal

It's worth noting that while this is the latest and greatest version of the MacBook available from Apple, it was first introduced in mid-2017. So, it's possible Apple will introduce a new version of the MacBook in the coming months.

If you're not a fan of Amazon, or would prefer an extra year of warranty on your shiny new MacBook, John Lewis has matched the deal .

Read our Apple MacBook review to see what we think of the ultra-portable member of the Mac series. And if you want to see how these deal prices compare to other retailers, check out the latest prices from across the web in our interactive chart below: