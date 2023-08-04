How to watch the Apple iPhone 15 launch and what to expect

How to watch the Apple iPhone 15 launch and what to expect

Although it's not been officially confirmed yet, there is a strong indication that Apple's next big launch event – for the iPhone 15 series – will take place on Wednesday 13 September 2023.

We could also see the company launch its second generation Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 9 during the presentation.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

When is the Apple iPhone 15 launch expected to take place?

According to 9to5Mac, staff at Apple have been told not to take holidays on 13 September 2023 due to a "major smartphone launch". That's as strong an indication that the next major Apple event will take place on that day.

Of course, we don't yet have a time considering we're still awaiting official confirmation. However, each iPhone launch event traditionally kicks off at 10am PDT - the local time to Apple's HQ in Cupertino.

If that turns out to be the case again, here are the prospective start times for your location:

  • US West Coast: 10:00 PDT
  • US East Coast: 13:00 EDT
  • UK: 18:00 BST
  • Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
  • India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
  • China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (14 September)
  • Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (14 September)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (14 September)
  • Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (14 September)

How to watch the Apple iPhone 15 launch event

Apple will undoubtedly release details on the different places you can watch the launch event closer the time, but as well as on Apple's own website and through Apple TV devices, the iPhone 14 event was streamed on Apple's YouTube channel.

We hope to host it here on T3 too.

What to expect

It's a shoo-in that Apple will announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max during the event. We also expect it to unveil a new Apple Watch or two.

Hopefully, there will be an Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has been popping up in rumours here and there recently, plus an Apple Watch Series 9.

The company also announced its AirPods Pro 2 earbuds last year, so we could see some USB-C enabled AirPods Pro announced during the 2023 event, too (although not a complete refresh). And we fully expect the official, full releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 to be there or thereabouts.

As for the event itself, we wonder whether it will revert to a major in-person affair again, like this year's WWDC, rather than the pre-recorded presentation we've seen since the pandemic started. Let's hope so – it's not as much fun without the whooping and a-hollering of the fevered American Apple fans.

