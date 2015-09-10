Apple killed off the ugly green Apple Watch strap

In order to make way for the new 'fall' collection of Apple Watch straps, the Cupertino company has ditched some of its least popular combinations. This includes the neon green fluoroelastomer band that came with entry-level Sport models.

Also gone is the salmon coloured Sport band, and the silver steel watch face and black Sport strap.

The new straps were unveiled at Apple's iPhone event last night, and include pastel colours such as rose, fog and cream.

Still a neon green strap fan? The existing straps will still be available to buy separately from Apple, but are no longer available bundled with a watch face.