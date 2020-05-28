Apple iPad deals: Latest model in stock NOW at Amazon, Best Buy and Currys

If you have been looking for an Apple iPad to upgrade to, then these tablet deals are definitely worth considering. That's because Best Buy, Amazon and Currys in the US and UK have not only got the very latest edition of the iPad in stock, but they've got it selling for really attractive price points.

There's both the standard 32GB variant of the Apple iPad, which is perfect for most users, as well as the 128GB variant, which is a great choice if you intend to use the tablet with Apple's Smart Keyboard as a laptop to undertake light computing. Both these variants also support Apple Pencil, too, so creatives are definitely well served.

We've picked out two great Apple iPad prices in the US, as well as two in the UK, below.

Apple iPad deals in the US

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | $329.99 | Available at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | $329.99 | Available at Best Buy

The latest edition of the Apple iPad is in stock right now at Best Buy for only $329.99. That price gets you the 32GB variant of the highly rated tablet in your choice of colorway, with Silver, Gold and Space Gray available, as well as 1 year of Apple TV+ for free. Shipping is also free.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 128GB | $399 | Available at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 128GB | $399 | Available at Amazon

If you would prefer big storage on your iPad then the 128GB variant of the slate should appeal. Amazon currently has a great price on it of just $399, and once more you have your choice of colorways. As with the Best Buy deal above, shipping is free.

Apple iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | £342 | Available at Currys

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | £342 | Available at Currys

In the UK Currys is currently leading the charge with a great price on the 32GB iPad. The super slate is available in its full range of colourways for £342 flat, with that price delivering a tablet loaded with a Retina display, iPadOS and a 10-hour battery life. Delivery is free.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019 | 128GB | £399 | Available at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019 | 128GB | £399 | Available at Amazon

The large storage capacity Apple iPad is available right now at Amazon for £399, which is a really attractive price on this top tablet. If you intend to make use of an Apple Pencil for creative purposes, or a Smart Keyboard so the slate can act as a laptop, then this is a great upgrade option.

