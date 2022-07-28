Apple iOS 16 beta reveals your edit history in messages

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've already got a pretty good look at iOS 16 ahead of the iPhone 14 launch sometime in September or October but that doesn't stop the beta releases from containing interesting new tidbits.

As spotted (opens in new tab) by 9to5Mac, Apple has expanded the ability to unsend and edit messages to the latest iOS 16 beta, giving us a fresh insight into how the feature will work. It's a pretty neat trick that will almost certainly come in handy.

iOS 16 beta 4 gives the best look yet at how editing messages will go down, including giving users up to five different edits. The history is available to all users. Once you hit five, the edit option disappears.

The latest beta also reduces the amount of time senders have to unsend a message, down from 15 minutes to just two minutes.

A bonanza of new features

But iMessage is only one small part of the changes coming to iOS 16.

At WWDC 2022, Apple revealed a pretty fundamental redesign to how notifications work, among many other things, ahead of the iPhone 14 series.

The largest change, and one users will look at the most, is the Lock Screen, which has been given a complete rethink, adding more customisation options, widgets, a wallpaper gallery, and much more.

Maps is also getting a refresh, adding enhanced mapping for certain places, such as Las Vegas. CarPlay, Family Sharing, and several other Apple features are also in for improvements, too.