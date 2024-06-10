Apple Intelligence's supported device list will disappoint some iPhone owners

Quick Summary Apple has released the supported device list for its Apple Intelligence suite of AI tools and it doesn't include many older iPhones. Macs and iPads that run on M1 silicon and above are compatible, however.

Apple Intelligence is coming this autumn, with the arrival of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, and will add a whole load of new AI-powered features to the Apple experience. And it'll be completely free.

However, not all Apple device owners will be able to use it. In fact, only a handful of iPhone owners will get access.

That's because Apple has confirmed to T3 which devices will be supported when Apple Intelligence launches in beta form, and it only includes iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Owners of older iPhones or even the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won't be able to play around with the new AI features. And if you are on an iPhone 14 Pro Max or below, there are currently no plans to support your device.

There's better news for iPad owners though. If you have an iPad with an M1 chip or above, you will have access to the Apple Intelligence capabilities when iPadOS 18 arrives in a few months time.

And that applies to Mac owners too. Any Mac running on M1 silicon or above will be compatible.

One other caveat is that should you want to use the new version of Siri, with its conversational, contextual skills, you will need to set your device to US English – at least initially.

Apple Intelligence was unveiled during WWDC 24 in Cupertino, where the Apple team detailed a whole swathe of AI-powered abilities that either work on device or through the cloud.

Highlights include the ability to create images using generative AI that can be sent via the Messages app, or used in other Apple applications. Siri will also be far smarter than ever before, and can even be used via text inputs.