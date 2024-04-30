Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C have never been cheaper

Amazon has knocked $70 off the usual price

Apple only refreshed its flagship earbuds in September last year but now the latest model is available with a huge discount.

Amazon is listing the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging at just $179.99 – a mammoth $70 off the usual retail price. That's a very healthy 28% off.

I've certainly never seen them listed at below this price, even during the most recent sales periods.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging:&nbsp;was $249, now $179.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging: was $249, now $179.99 at Amazon
The latest AirPods Pro come with a MagSafe charging case that also sports a USB-C port for fast wired charging. The in-ears and the case are also water resistant so can be used in the rain or during a workout with no worries about getting them wet.

Apple's latest top-end in-ears run on the company's proprietary H2 chip which provides the processing for their on-board adaptive noise cancelling technology. It also ensures the custom-built drivers provide clean, crisp audio playback, while making it simple to connect them to an iPhone or iPad.

The audio performance is the same high quality as the previous generation, with personalised Spatial Audio support, although the case has been redesigned a touch to include the faster USB-C port for charging.

This is also makes it compatible with the cables you likely use to charge other devices.

This pair of AirPods Pro does add Lossless Audio for Apple Vision Pro owners, however. And you get a higher grade of dust protection than before.

When we reviewed the 2nd gen AirPods Pro last summer, we noted that they stand among the very best wireless earbuds when it comes to ANC.

It's rare to get them at this price though, which puts them in a more affordable bracket than many competitors. They are also the earbuds I use daily, so can highly recommend them myself.

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

