Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C have never been cheaper

Apple only refreshed its flagship earbuds in September last year but now the latest model is available with a huge discount.

Amazon is listing the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging at just $179.99 – a mammoth $70 off the usual retail price. That's a very healthy 28% off.

I've certainly never seen them listed at below this price, even during the most recent sales periods.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging: was $249, now $179.99 at Amazon

The latest AirPods Pro come with a MagSafe charging case that also sports a USB-C port for fast wired charging. The in-ears and the case are also water resistant so can be used in the rain or during a workout with no worries about getting them wet. Check prices: Apple $249

Apple's latest top-end in-ears run on the company's proprietary H2 chip which provides the processing for their on-board adaptive noise cancelling technology. It also ensures the custom-built drivers provide clean, crisp audio playback, while making it simple to connect them to an iPhone or iPad.

The audio performance is the same high quality as the previous generation, with personalised Spatial Audio support, although the case has been redesigned a touch to include the faster USB-C port for charging.

This is also makes it compatible with the cables you likely use to charge other devices.

This pair of AirPods Pro does add Lossless Audio for Apple Vision Pro owners, however. And you get a higher grade of dust protection than before.

When we reviewed the 2nd gen AirPods Pro last summer, we noted that they stand among the very best wireless earbuds when it comes to ANC.

It's rare to get them at this price though, which puts them in a more affordable bracket than many competitors. They are also the earbuds I use daily, so can highly recommend them myself.