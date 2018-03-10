Apple AirPods 2 may actually fit your ears for noise cancellation and water-resistance

Apple appears to be working on its new set of AirPods 2 which will follow up the current AirPods with new features like noise cancellation and water-resistance. Could they appear with the 2018 iPhone X?

Before you get too excited, this news comes from a Barclays analyst so should be taken with a pinch of salt. However a similarly timed report from Bloomberg does appear to corroborate this news.

The Apple AirPods 2 are reportedly coming with noise cancellation, but it sounds like this will be passive not active. That means it’s the shape of the AirPod which will stop sound getting in the ears rather than tech actively cancelling out sound. This suggests a better fit with rubberised earbuds that fit various ear types – at long last Apple.

The Bloomberg report also talks about AirPods 2 which are water-resistant thanks to a more closed design, which also points towards a noise cancelling tight fit.

The AirPods 2 should also feature Hey Siri hardware onboard allowing a new level of voice controls using the AirPods to do the processing.

The release date of the Apple AirPods 2 is not clear but the reports seem to suggest we won’t see them until 2019. However there is a suggestion that Apple will lower the price of the AirPods in the second quarter of 2018, for the interim between hardware updates, suggesting it may yet arrive in late 2018.