AO.com Black Friday deals: the hottest coffee machine discounts to shop right now

The AO.com Black Friday sale kicked off this week, promoting huge money saving deals on a wide variety of products, including TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and coffee machines.

Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee? If you’re looking to improve your foam art skills or you’re trying to cut down on takeaway coffees, bring barista-style drinks to your home with a premium coffee machine. Whether you’re a pod coffee enthusiast or a bean to cup aficionado, AO.com have an incredible collection of coffee machines from leading brands, like Tassimo, Sage, Nespresso, Delonghi and more.

If you’re waiting for more Black Friday deals to go live before you start spending, you’re making a huge mistake. AO.com’s coffee machines are already discounted down to insane prices, with some models saving you over £500!

We’ve searched the AO.com Black Friday sale and found the best coffee machine deals currently available, so keep reading for all the details.

Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine | Was: £106 | Now: £29 | Saving: £77 Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine | Was: £106 | Now: £29 | Saving: £77

The Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine features Intellibrew technology, 1400 watts of power, 700ml capacity tank and removable drip tray. Compatible with a range of cup sizes, the Happy Pod Coffee Machine heats up quickly to make a selection of drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, tea and hot chocolates. This model is also available in multiple colours and all are included in the Black Friday sale.

De’Longhi Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £929 | Now: £429 | Saving: £500 De’Longhi Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £929 | Now: £429 | Saving: £500

Taking it up a notch, we have the De’Longhi Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. This impressive machine is incredibly intelligent and designed to get the most out of your morning brew. With Aroma Control, you can customise the flavour, while optimum extraction and water temperature creates an aromatic drink every time while preserving the flavour of the bean. It can also make two cups at the same time, perfect for those busy mornings.

Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine | Was: £380 | Now: £299 | Saving: £81 Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine | Was: £380 | Now: £299 | Saving: £81

The Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine creates coffee shop quality drinks and is ideal for passionate coffee lovers. It comes with a milk frother, cup warmer, water tank and 2-in-1 filter basket. It’s an impressive piece of equipment which gives your morning coffee an injection of professionalism.

Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi Piccolo Pod Coffee Machine | Was: £75 | Now: £29 | Saving: £46 Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi Piccolo Pod Coffee Machine | Was: £75 | Now: £29 | Saving: £46

If you’re more of a pod coffee fan, the Dolce Gusto Piccolo Pod Coffee Machine is a powerful machine that uses Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules. This machine makes making your hot drinks simple and straightforward. It heats up quickly, has a removable drip tray for cleaning and an automatic stop function to save energy.

Jura Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £835 | Now: £599 | Saving: £236 Jura Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £835 | Now: £599 | Saving: £236

With an average score of 4.9 out of 5 stars by customer reviews, it’s fair to say that the Jura Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is a popular model. With 11 pre-programmed coffees to choose from, this Jura machine makes quality drinks at the touch of a button and extracts the best flavours out of your coffee. It also comes with a 2 year manufacturer warranty.

AO.com’s Price Match Guarantee: What does this mean for Black Friday?

When you head to the Black Friday sales on the AO.com website, you’ll see the following tagline: ‘The BEST Prices. Guaranteed. If you find your product cheaper, we’ll match it’.

So what does this mean? AO.com runs a price match guarantee site wide, where they’ll price match any item they sell including delivery against any other retailer. During sales periods, AO.com will also match discount codes.

A lot of retailers who offer price match guarantees don’t run them during heavy sales periods, like Black Friday. However – as far as we can tell – AO.com are still offering their price match guarantees on all of their products, including the coffee machines mentioned above. To take advantage of this, simply contact AO.com with the product number, price and website of the other retailer, and they’ll compare prices and refund you the difference.