Anti-Prime Day Nike sale offers an EXTRA 20% off Nike running shoes and Nike apparel

Amazon Prime Day has been raging on for a couple of days now and we have seen some of the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals, including some pretty decent Under Armour and even Nike deals, but if it's the latter you are interested in, you might want to go directly to the source as Nike has its own sale going on where you can get an extra 20% off selected items by entering the code 'OCT2020' during checkout.

• Shop the discounted Nike running range and get an extra 20% off by entering the code 'OCT2020' during checkout, offer ends 15 October at 23:59 CET

Some of the best Nike running shoes are included in the sale such as the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail and the Nike Vista Lite. But it's not just the best running shoes that are on sale: there are plenty of performance tops and bottoms on offer too. It's like Black Friday and Cyber Monday came early!

To clarify, the prices below will be further discounted by entering the code 'OCT2020' at the checkout.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail | On sale for £80.47 | Was £114.95 | You save £34.48 at Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail is one of those shoes that perform well on the trail but also provides a decent running experience on the tarmac too. Of course, its performance is not on par with the best road running shoes but if you like running off the beaten path every now and then, these shoes will serve you well.View Deal

Nike React Miler | On sale for £68.97 | Was £114.95 | You save £45.98 at Nike

The Nike React Miler uses the React foam which is a sturdier foam from Nike, compared to the ZoomX. Nevertheless, the Nike React Miler is a well-cushioned and comfortable shoe that has a 10 mm offset, making it an ideal choice for even less experienced runners. The Miler is a true long-distance shoe that shines the best when used for 10K+ runs.View Deal

Nike Heritage Fleece | On sale for £27.97 | Was £44.95 | You save £16.98 at Nike

Not necessarily a performance top but the Nike Heritage Fleece still provides all-day comfort and of course, good looks. According to the description, the "loose fit offers generous room to let you move freely and comfortably". View Deal

