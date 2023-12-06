An Xbox Game Store could be on your phone soon – but don't expect Game Pass on your PS5

Microsoft has big plans for the future, and an iOS game store is part of those plans

Xbox Game Cloud
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Microsoft's cloud gaming may not be the only way to enjoy Xbox games on your iPhone. Microsoft is dropping strong hints that a game store for iOS could be coming in the not too distant future – but it's also ruling out any moves to bring Game Pass to its rivals' consoles, at least for now.

Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer was speaking at the CCXP event in Brazil, and in an interview he talked about the possibility of a phone-based Xbox game store. "It is an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetise on the phone," he said. In order to keep Xbox relevant for the decade or two to come, "we're going to have to be strong across many screens."

Apple has long operated a walled garden in its app store, charging hefty fees of 30% for purchases and most in-app purchases. But that's changing: the EU has mandated that Apple allow third party app purchasing, and that's coming in Europe in March 2024. Although Apple is challenging the law it's widely expected to lose, and that's an opportunity for the likes of Microsoft.

Xbox on iPhone? Yes. Game Pass on PS5? That's a nope

That's the good news. But there's bad news for anyone hoping that Game Pass will make it to rival consoles. In an exclusive interview with our sibling site Windows Central, Spencer ruled out a PS5 or Switch version of Game Pass. Despite Microsoft's stated goal to bring Game Pass to any screen that can play games "we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Xbox," he said. 

While Game Pass is "an important part of the Xbox console identity" Microsoft sees other options such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, cross play and cross save as a better fit for rival hardware. Spencer was particularly enthusiastic about handhelds such as the ASUS ROG Ally. "I want Xbox to be a brand, that shows up on our Xbox app, but also while making sure our games are compatible with Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and while making sure they are great on our Xbox console line up... I'm very bullish on where we can go with cloud, but it doesn't diminish the local run time experience that we want to have on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs."

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest