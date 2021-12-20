Amazon's last minute Christmas deal sees this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush drop to under £40

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are officially the best electric toothbrushes you can buy, and with this deal at Amazon they are now cheaper than ever. That’s becasue the Philips Sonicare 3100 Series has had its price reduced, bringing it down to a very affordable £39.99.

With a saving, this is a good electric toothbrush deal and about as cheap as Sonicare brushes get.

Philips Sonicare 3100 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £43.91, now £39.99 at Amazon Philips Sonicare 3100 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £43.91, now £39.99 at Amazon

This model keeps things considerably simpler than some of Philips more premium brushes. There’s only one cleaning mode and Philips' much-loved Sonicare vibrating cleaning system, which ‘drives fluid deep between teeth’ to give unbeatable cleaning and improved gum health.

Why you should buy Philips Sonicare 3100 Series

Philips' Sonicare brushes are generally brilliant, and make your teeth brilliant too. The Philips Sonicare 3100 Series stands out for its simplicity and affordability.

There's no app or 'smart' frippery here, just a high-powered brush with 1 cleaning mode. It comes with a charger, and that's it.

The sensation of using Sonicare is a little bit like having your mouth full of tiny bees, but in a pleasant, fun way. The head vibrates incredibly fast, and blasts the toothpaste onto and in between your teeth, leaving them feeling ultra-clean. You don't need to push, or scrub, just moves from tooth to tooth. The brush vibrates every 30 seconds to tell you to move to the next 'quadrant' of your gob.

There’s a pressure sensor to warn you if you’re pushing too hard and a timer that reminds you to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth. If you opt for Philips‘ Smart brush heads (one is included), a light will flash when it’s time to replace it. You can also use cheaper, non-smart heads if you don’t need that reminder.