Amazon's Eero Max 7 mesh system promises zero delay broadband, if you have deep enough pockets

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Along with a swathe of other products, including a new Echo Show 8, the Echo Hub control panel, and new Fire TV Sticks, Amazon has unveiled its fastest mesh Wi-Fi system yet.

The Eero Max 7 is a system that's capable of almost 10 Gigabit speeds when connected via Ethernet, 4.3 Gigabit through a wireless connection. That's enough for just about every member of a family streaming 4K HDR video with Dolby Atmos sound simultaneously.

It is the first Eero network to use Wi-Fi 7 and is really only limited by your broadband provider's speeds.

The tri-band mesh device supports 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz radio bands, with two 10 and two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports on the rear. Amazon also claims that just one Eero Max 7 device can provide up to 2,500 square feet of stable Wi-Fi connectivity.

Add extra devices and that can be extended, with a three-pack offering up to 7,500 square feet.

As with all mesh network systems, the new Eero connects via a main hub that you plug into your home router/modem. Additional Eero Max 7 devices can then be dotted around the home to extend your coverage. Unlike traditional extenders, the mesh works intelligently together to fill dead spots between each device.

Your connection is also seamless, with mobile and other internet-connected products selecting the best signal that's nearest. You do not have to enter different passwords nor suffer drop out as it disconnects from one to another.

The system also supports Matter, so can be integrated into a smart home setup easily. It also acts as a Thread router, plus comes with Zigbee support.

You can subscribe to Eero Plus to open up extra features as well, with additional parental controls and security functionality on offer.

The Eero Max 7 will be "available soon" priced at $599.99 in the US, £599.99 in the UK for a one-pack.

A two-pack will cost $1,149.99 / £1,149.99, and a three-pack will set you back $1,699.99 / £1,699.99.

We'll hopefully get them into the T3 test labs in the near future to give you our thoughts on the setup and speed benefits.