Amazon discounts only ECG-capable Garmin watch and dozens of other wearables

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You probably didn't hear, but the Amazon Spring Sale is on now. Imagine Amazon Prime Day-esque deals but without the need to have a Prime account. Better still, tons of the best Garmin watches are on offer, including the only ECG-capable wearable from the brand, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, and many more.

Browse all Garmin Spring Sale deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are tons of amazing cheap Garmin deals included in the sale, with our favourites listed below. These include watch offers but also cycling and motoring gadgets and even accessories. After all, Garmin is one of the best sat nav manufacturers! Surprise yourself – or your loved ones – this Easter with some new Garmin swag.

Best Garmin deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Let's start with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, mentioned in the title of this article, currently selling for only £320 (opens in new tab) ( was £400 ). This is the only Garmin watch capable of measuring ECG, plus a bunch of other things, including stress, heart rate, sleep, etc. It has a built-in GPS and memory to store music offline from Spotify and Deezer.

You can also get the Garmin Fenix 6S for less; 28% less, that is, for £380 (opens in new tab) ( was £530 ). This is the smallest version of the Fenix 6 line, featuring built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. It also supports multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to track in more challenging environments than GPS alone.

The Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale is on offer, too, selling for less than £100 (well, just under, for £99.99 (opens in new tab), was £130 ). Ideal for Garmin watch users, this smart scale measures weight, body fat percentage, BMI, and skeletal muscle mass and provides weight trend analysis. Up to 16 user profiles can be set up – perfect for the whole family.

Cyclists should check out this Garmin Edge Explore deal: the touchscreen touring bike computer is only £170 right now (opens in new tab) ( was £220 ). The GPS bike computer has a high-resolution, 3-inch glove- and rain-friendly touchscreen and preloaded Garmin Cycle Map with turn-by-turn navigation and Trendline popularity routing.