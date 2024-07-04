Amazon slash price of this Ninja blender in 4th of July sale!

The Amazon Prime Day sales are right around the corner, and the brand has been busy discounting tons of products in their early deals. That's even more relevant today, as their Fourth of July sale brings even more bargains to the fore.

These sales events are always a great opportunity to pick up top tech for less. Here at T3, we're experts in hunting down the best ones for you, to help ensure you only spend on the top offers.

That's exactly what we have here. The Ninja Fit compact personal blender is 29% off right now – just $49.99 at Amazon!

Ninja Fit compact personal blender: was $69.99, now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% on the Ninja Fit compact personal blender right now at Amazon! This miniature blender is perfect for making shakes and smoothies on the go, and even comes with a pair of 16-oz. cups for good measure.

For just $49.99, you're getting a whole lot of functionality here. The Ninja Fit features a powerful 700W motor, making it easy to power through whatever you pop inside.

That includes potions of fruit and vegetables which are usually discarded, allowing you to extract more vitamins and minerals from your food. It also makes light work of frozen ingredients – perfect for those cooling frozen blends in the summer heat.

You won't have to faff around when it comes to cleaning, either. The parts are all BPA free and dishwasher safe, meaning you can just pop them in and enjoy a stress-free experience from start to finish.

And don't worry if you're struggling for inspiration, either! A guide with 50 recipes will come in the box, giving you a host of different ideas to get you started.

This is a really great addition to any kitchen. When you consider everything included in the package – the base, plus two 16-oz. cups, two spout lids and a recipe guide – spending just $49.99 is a no brainer.