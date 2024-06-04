Amazon reduces best-selling coffee machine by 50% in Lightning Deal

If you're on the lookout for a new coffee machine, you may be wondering what the best model is to go for. From the best pod coffee machines to the best bean to cup coffee machines, the type you choose will depend on how you like your brew and how simple you want the process to be. If you're hoping for a machine on the easier side, I've got just the model for you.

The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is a new kind of Nespresso coffee machine that can accommodate two different sizes of pod – standard and double shot. Unlike the standard Nespresso machines, the L’OR Barista is great if you prefer having the choice between the two sizes, especially if you're a morning latte person but enjoy a quick espresso in the afternoons.

What's more is that Amazon has currently reduced the machine in a last minute Lightning Deal, taking it down from £109.99 to £59. Take a look for yourself:

Philips L’OR Barista Sublime: was £109.99, now £59.00 at Amazon (save £50)

With nearly 50% off, there's no better time to invest in the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime. Its high quality design and choice of two sized capsules makes it perfect for coffee enthusiasts, and we couldn't recommend it enough.

At 40cm in depth and just 12cm in width, the Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is about average size for a Nespresso machine so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding somewhere to put it.

It also has a removable water tank to make refills easy, and a removable drip tray to help keep the machine and your worktop clean.