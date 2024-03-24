Amazon Prime Video to lose Daniel Craig's highest-rated movie this month

QUICK SUMMARY One of the best murder mystery movies, Knives Out is leaving Amazon Prime Video. Daniel Craig is superb as eccentric southern detective Benoit Blanc.

Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple, Sherlock Holmes, Columbo... everyone loves a great detective but to me, these classic sleuths have nothing on the great Benoit Blanc. He can more than hold his own in the case-cracking stakes, but the real reason everyone loves him? That beautifully hammy southern accent.

In Knives Out, Daniel Craig is going whole hog as the unorthodox detective on the case of the death of famed murder mystery writer Harlan Thrombey. But if you don't make time to watch it on Amazon Prime Video before it leaves the streaming service on the 31st of March then I'll have no choice but to make you prime suspect number one.

The problem for Blanc and his fellow investigators however is a considerable one. Basically, everyone in the Thrombey family has their own motives, and when Harlan leaves his entire fortune to his nurse (Ana De Armas) their true colours start to show.

With this film writer/director Rian Johnson has simultaneously created a brilliant satire of the murder-mystery genre and a brilliant murder mystery full stop. It's camp, preposterous and features some of the best knitwear this side of The Traitors.

Of course, it helps too that alongside Craig is a true ensemble cast. We're talking about Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon. That's some lineup. With such a recipe for success, it's no surprise that Knives Out is Daniel Craig's best movie, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes (and me) where it boasts a massive 97% score. Sorry Bond but we want Benoit.

To be honest, it's something of a mystery that Knives Out was streaming on Prime Video in the first place. The equally excellent sequel, Glass Onion, is a Netflix original movie so you'd think they'd want to be the home of both films.