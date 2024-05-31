Amazon Prime Video just added one of Margot Robbie's most underrated movies

One of Margot Robbie's most underrated movies just hit Amazon Prime Video – you can now stream Bombshell at no extra cost if you're a Prime member.

The film has an absolute powerhouse of a cast, with central roles taken up by Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman as it charts the downfall of disgraced Fox News executive Roger Ailes. That's the sort of cast that might have Amazon crowing that it's got the best streaming service on the market once again.

While it might not have enjoyed the unanimous acclaim that greeted the likes of Barbie or Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, there's still a lot to like in the movie, too.

For one thing, while it was incredibly relevant on release as the #MeToo movement continued to sweep through the worldwide media, that hasn't really diminished over time – Bombshell is still a really timely movie.

It also gives Robbie an interesting role, and in some ways you can see hints at her Barbie performance in the way she plays Kayla Pospisil – a lack of confidence that ultimately becomes far steelier than you might expect.

Plus, there's a real catharsis to be had in seeing someone reprehensible tumble down from their position on high – the end of Bombshell's story is hardly a spoiler if you paid attention to the news for the last decade or so.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lionsgate) (Image credit: Lionsgate) (Image credit: Lionsgate) (Image credit: Lionsgate) (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Since its release, where it earned a 68% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has had a bit of a reappraisal from audiences at least, who have scored it far more generously at 84% – so there's clearly a lot to like here for most people. It might not be quite a cult favourite, but it's found its audience, clearly.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If that central trio of stars wasn't enough, it also has a really creditable supporting cast including John Lithgow, Mark Duplass and Malcolm McDowell, rounding things out very nicely.

So, if you've been looking out for a chance to catch this very modern tale of a media downfall years in the making, and you're a Prime member, be sure to check out Bombshell right now.