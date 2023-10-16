Amazon Prime Video gets the best action movie of 2023 bar none

With 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, you can't go far wrong with this hardcore fight fest

John Wick Chapter 4
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Amazon Prime Video subscribers are in for a treat – the fourth and debatably most bombastic John Wick movie is now available to stream on the platform at no extra cost. And it's being offered in 4K HDR at that.

Having only released in cinemas in March, John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available to stream in the UK via Amazon's platform. It is already available to stream in the US via the STARZ service.

If you don't already have Amazon Prime membership (or subscribe directly to Prime Video), you can get a free trial period of 30-days so, technically, you can watch John Wick 4 for free, then cancel your subscription afterwards.

The third film in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is also currently available for Prime members. As are the first few episodes of The Continental – a TV series set around the infamous assassin's hotel, as seen in the films.

New episodes are being added weekly.

Another spin-off is to follow next year, with the movie Ballerina set to star Ana de Armas as the character Rooney, who previously appeared in John Wick 3.

As for the fourth movie, it again stars Keannu Reeves as Wick and it just about wraps up the story started in the 2014 original. He is out to destroy the High Table and that leads to some hardcore battles and epic fights.

Series favourites return, such as Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King and Ian McShane as Winston Scott, while Hong Kong movie legend Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård (It) join the fray for the first time.

There are rumours that a fifth movie is planned, which might surprise some. However, we'll refrain from going into any more details due to spoilers. Needless to say, the fourth is a blast throughout, even with its over two-and-a-half hours runtime.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has scored very highly on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average critic rating of 94% and audience score of 93%. Now, thanks to Prime Video, you can find out why.

