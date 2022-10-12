Amazon Prime early Black Friday deals take up to $230 off Vitamix blenders

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Closing out on Amazon's early Black Friday sale – the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) – some great deals are still available on small appliances. Namely these incredible deals on select Vitamix blenders that are definitely worth checking out.

Taking upwards of $230 off select Vitamix blenders (opens in new tab) , the Prime Early Access Sale is offering some of the best blenders (opens in new tab) on sale at their best prices since Prime Day. That includes an amazing offer on the Vitamix Professional Series 750 that takes a massive 37% off a professional grade blender.

Amazon's sale has featured plenty of great deals on kitchen appliances, not to mention a great selection of offers on Instant Pot cookers (opens in new tab). Combined with these deals on Vitamix blenders, the Prime Early Access Sale is a one stop shop for kitchen upgrading on the cheap.

You can shop all of the deals available on Vitamix blenders during Amazon's sale via the link below, but I've included my choice for the top deals that offer the best bang for the buck.

Shop all deals on Vitamix blenders at the Prime Early Access Sale here (opens in new tab)

Best Vitamix deals during the Prime Early Access Sale

(opens in new tab) Vitamix ONE Blender: was $249.95, now $149 (opens in new tab) (40% off - $100.95 savings) For the price, the Vitamix ONE blender offers the best value overall. At just $150, the Vitamix ONE offers a seriously impressive blender that can do everything from smoothies to frozen desserts and everything in between. An incredible deal that shouldn't be skipped if you're in the market for a new kitchen blender.

Editor's Recommendations