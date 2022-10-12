Amazon Prime early Black Friday deals take up to $230 off Vitamix blenders

Big savings on Vitamix thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale

one model from each of the three Vitamix model lines
(Image credit: Vitamix)
Troy Fleming
By Troy Fleming
published

Closing out on Amazon's early Black Friday sale – the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) – some great deals are still available on small appliances. Namely these incredible deals on select Vitamix blenders that are definitely worth checking out.

Taking upwards of $230 off select Vitamix blenders (opens in new tab) , the Prime Early Access Sale is offering some of the best blenders (opens in new tab) on sale at their best prices since Prime Day. That includes an amazing offer on the Vitamix Professional Series 750 that takes a massive 37% off a professional grade blender.

Amazon's sale has featured plenty of great deals on kitchen appliances, not to mention a great selection of offers on Instant Pot cookers (opens in new tab). Combined with these deals on Vitamix blenders, the Prime Early Access Sale is a one stop shop for kitchen upgrading on the cheap.

You can shop all of the deals available on Vitamix blenders during Amazon's sale via the link below, but I've included my choice for the top deals that offer the best bang for the buck.

Best Vitamix deals during the Prime Early Access Sale

(opens in new tab)

Vitamix ONE Blender: was $249.95, now $149 (opens in new tab) (40% off - $100.95 savings)

For the price, the Vitamix ONE blender offers the best value overall. At just $150, the Vitamix ONE offers a seriously impressive blender that can do everything from smoothies to frozen desserts and everything in between. An incredible deal that shouldn't be skipped if you're in the market for a new kitchen blender.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

