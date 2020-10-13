Amazon Prime Day trail running shoes deal: Salomon Speedcross 4 at 40% off the RRP

With the British weather taking a noticeable turn for the worst, now more than ever you need a pair of the best trail running shoes if you're planning on taking your runs off-road.

Happily, Amazon Prime Day is perfectly timed to deliver your perfect pair for less. The Salomon Speedcross 4 is a 'prime' (boom, boom) example.

The women's Speedcross 4 are currently priced at just £65.45 - that's almost £50 off the RRP of £115. Meanwhile the men's pair currently cash in at £66.01 - just a penny shy of £44 off the £110 RRP.

Both styles feature aggressive grip, precise foothold and are water resistant, helping to keep your feet comfortable as you tear up the trails.

You'll need to click quick (and be an Amazon Prime member) if you want to snag this deal - like lots of Prime Day discounted products, they're selling fast. But if you miss out, fear not - the best Black Friday deals are just around the corner.

Salomon Women's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes | Now £65.45 | RRP £115 | Saving £49.55 at Amazon If you want to stay light of foot across technical trails, then the Salomon Speedcross 4 trail running shoes are for you. Weighing just 300g, Salomon's Sensifit technology cradles the foot, giving a snug and secure fit. Meanwhile the Wet Traction Contagrip sole provides great grip, even in wet weather - which, let's be honest, looks like it's here to stay.View Deal

Salomon Men's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes | Now £66.01 | RRP £110 | Saving £43.99 at Amazon In a punchy black, red and orange colourway, the men's Speedcross 4 trail running shoes come with all the same features listed above. Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars by Amazon users, these are a great pair of trail running shoes - and an even better price.View Deal

