Amazon Prime Day: the best Blink indoor and outdoor camera system deals

Amazon Prime Day is synonymous with great deals and this year is no different. Both the indoor and outdoor versions of the Blink wireless security system have been discounted as part of the Prime Day Sale, making them more approachable than ever for anyone who has been thinking of an upgrade.

Blink is an Amazon company and therefore Blink security systems are 100 per cent compatible with Alexa and all the retailer's Echo products. Lucky for you, Amazon discounted all its smart speaker range as well so you can get one of those at a killer price right now too.

All Blink security systems have built-in motion detectors, so when then the sensors are triggered, the camera record a short clip and send an alert to your smartphone.

Unlike many other home security systems, there is no monthly fee for the storage when you choose Blink. Enjoy 2 GB of free cloud storage. Thanks, Amazon!

Each camera runs on 2 AA lithium batteries for up to two years and there is no need for cables or leads either.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System

This truly wireless indoor camera system is a perfect compliment to your smart home network but can be used on its own too. Each system can support up to 10 devices (individual cameras) at any time and they can be up to 30M far from the central unit. You will need a BIG house and very good WiFi to test this, though.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Blink XT Home Security Camera System

This weatherproof camera system is great for both indoor and outdoor use and can be extended up to a 10 device system. The Blink XT home security camera system records in crystal-clear 1080p and has a night vision function too.

This, coupled with the motion detector and the remote access live-view feature, can give you total piece of mind when you are on holiday or just at work. No more stolen amazon packages front in from of your house.

