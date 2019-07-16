Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Echo Show deals

If you thought we have been treated well with pre-Amazon Prime Day sales, you are right, so far it has been one hell of a deals smorgasbord. What the Amazon Prime Day sales are bringing now, though, is on a whole different level, and especially so when it comes round to price slashes on its own devices like its Amazon Echo Show range of smart speakers and home hubs.

Smart speakers are all the rage nowadays and for a good reason. You can listen to music, podcasts, ask questions (and get answers) and do many, many more. Can it get better than this? Yes, it can! Combine the smart speaker with a screen and you get twice the information. Video calling mum is easy as 1–2–3. just say "Alexa, call mum on Skype".

Amazon has seriously discounted all their Echo Show models.

Looking for the newest and most subtle version? Choose the Echo Show 5 with it's 5.5" smart screen.

Maybe you prefer a bigger screen, though? Get the 2nd generation Echo Show with it's 10" HD screen.

Want to spend a little less but don't compromise on functionality? Why not choose the 1st generation Echo Show with a 7" screen?

Below we've briefly summated each Amazon Echo Show model so you can find the device that is perfect for you.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show (1st Generation)

The 1st generation Echo Show boasts a 7" screen and powerful speakers with Dolby processing, something you wouldn't expect from a device so compact. Make the Amazon Echo Show part of your smart home system and monitor your baby's sleep or see who's at the front door.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation)

The 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show has an crips 10" screen as well improved sound quality (compared to the 1st generation version) as well as a new fabric design. Trying out new recipes is super easy too with the Echo Show. no need to wipe your hands every 2 seconds, just ask Alexa to show you cooking videos or recipes on the screens and follow along.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show 5

The latest generation Echo Show 5 has a 5.5" smart screen that puts you in control of your household. Not only this is the cheapest Echo Show but also the most recent one too. You don't have to worry about your privacy either, turn the camera and microphone off with a press of a button.

