Amazon Prime Day: last chance to buy iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners with up to £300 off

If you're shopping for a robot vac, Amazon Prime Day is a good day, because there are deals on robot vacuum cleaners from iRobot Roomba, Neato and (in the US only, as far as we know, Roborock). Aiming to take on the best Dyson cordless vacuums, Chinese brands have recently driven down the price or robots and we're seeing that reflected in some pretty hefty price cuts today, such as these… But the sale ends today (Tuesday 16 July)

iRobot is probably the biggest name in droid-based home-cleaning solutions and a more recent Roomba, the i7+, is currently the reigning T3 Award holder in this field. The 960 and 981 are slightly older, but still very near the top of the Roomba ranges.

iRobot Roomba 960 £499.99 | Was £799 | Save £299.01 at Amazon

iRobot vacs always had good suction but they used to move around in a highly eccentric and rather aggressive manner. That changed with the arrival of the Roomba 960, which added intelligent navigation to its box of tricks. It was a premium device at launch but with this frankly enormous price cut, it's suddenly exceptional value.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 981 £689.99 | Was £824.24 | Save £138.25 No, despite appearances this is not exactly the same as the 960. The 981 may look identical but it has improved suction which really comes into its own on carpets. Whether it is worth the extra for most users is slightly debatable, but lovers of deep pile might want to dive in.View Deal

Why buy an iRobot Roomba?

Apparently employing technology originally intended for military use, iRobot's Roombas have long been among the most sought after robot vacuum cleaners. The Roomba 960 and Roomba 981stand out for employing the following tech arsenal.

• W-iFi connected mobile app lets you start, schedule and monitor cleans from anywhere.

• Aeroforce cleaning system provides up to 5x (960 model) or 10x normal suction (981 model). 981 automatically powers up when it detects it's on carpets and rugs

• Battery life of 2 hours and 'iAdapt 2.0 Navigation' means Roomba can navigate and clean an entire level of your home. Drop sensors prevent it plummeting down stairs. The Roombas know when to return to their base station to recharge, so the entire job gets finished.

• Superb dust and debris collection with tangle free extractors to prevent hair and debris jams.

• Comes with 2 'virtual wall barriers' to keep the robots out of difficult areas such as toy-strewn kids bedrooms, replacement filter and side brush.

More robot vacuum cleaner deals: Neato

Also at Amazon there are great deals on some of Neato's Botvac range, which is also an excellent line of robo-maids.

• Neato Robotics Botvac D750 Pet Edition was £766.11 now £449.99 – save £316

• Neato Robotics Botvac D450 Pet Edition was £579.99 now £299.99 – save £280

