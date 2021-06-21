Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deal: Fitbit Versa 2 is CHEAPEST price ever, don't miss out!

I was planning on writing a piece on 'is this a good Fitbit Versa 2' deal but after some digging I realised that it's in fact the cheapest Fitbit Versa 2 deal ever. That's right: this is hands down the best Fitbit deal on the market right now.Need some more convincing before you buy? Read the 'why should you buy' section below. In short: a great Fitbit fitness tracker with built-in smart assistant feature.

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon for £119, was £199.99, you save £80.99

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | Was £199.99| Now £119 | You save £80.99 at Amazon

The Versa 2 is more attractive successor of the original Versa and comes with built-in Alexa smart assistant – an odd but enjoyable version of Alexa, as it responds to your spoken instructions and requests in text form only. The Versa 2 is equipped with NFC for contactless payment, tracks sleep, can display workouts on the wrist and more.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch?

The Fitbit Versa 2 is still one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market even though its newer version, the even better Fitbit Versa 3, is also available to buy for a few months now. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa 2 has been their flagship model until very recently.

So, what can the Fitbit Versa 2 do? Its main appeal for most is probably the Amazon Alexa smart assistant function which to be fair, is not a feature you will use all that often after the initial period of buying the watch. It's cool and all but most people will just use their smartphones to get weather updates and check 'how many different dog breeds are there'.

However, features you will use include all day activity tracking, built-in optical heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, breathing rate, workout intensity map, guided breathing sessions, reminders to move and more. The Versa 2 can also give you a 'Stress Management Score' to "better understand how your body handles stress with an in-app score that tracks physical signs of it."

And although the Versa 2 hasn't got a built-in GPS chip – the Versa 3 has – it can still track position outdoors by using your smartphone's GPS, as long as you carry it around with you when wearing the Versa 2 for outdoor exercising such as running or cycling. Better still, you can play music offline on the Versa 2 as long as you have Spotify or Deezer subscription.

