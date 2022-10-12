Amazon Prime Day early Black Friday deals take up to 30% off Kindle e-Readers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As day two of Amazon's early Black Friday sale – the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) – rages on, more deals are popping up that rival even their Prime Day savings. One of which is some excellent deals on the Kindle e-Readers, which are taking upwards of 30% off Amazon's digital book platform.

With discounts of up to $50 off select Kindle e-Readers (opens in new tab), now is a perfect time to grab one – either for yourself or as an early Christmas gift. Offering some of the best Kindle deals (opens in new tab) since Prime Day, this Prime Early Access Sale is one heck of an opportunity to score some big savings.

Thanks to discounts on essentially all models, choosing the best Kindle (opens in new tab) for you is should be easy. The Paperwhite, Oasis, and even the International models are on sale and feature solid savings across the board, offering a great entry price into the world of Amazon's digital e-Readers.

You can check out all Kindle deals via the link below, but we've provided a select few which we feel offer the best value for the dollar.

Shop all early Black Friday deals on Amazon's Kindle here (opens in new tab)

Best early Black Friday Deals on the Amazon Kindle

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis (32GB): was $349.99, now $269.99 (opens in new tab) (23% off - $80 savings) Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity as well as free cellular connectivity, the 32GB Oasis model is hands down the best option for readers on the go. While on the pricier side of the Kindle options, the $80 savings during Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale is more than enough to warrant a purchase right now.

