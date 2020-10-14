Amazon Prime Day binoculars deal: Up to 45% off Celestron Outland X binoculars

Nature-spotting and bird watching are enjoying a boom in popularity right now. For today only, there's up to 44% off Celestron Outland X binoculars, as part of the Amazon Prime Day deal bonanza going on as we write this. These are some of the very best binoculars around: they're a great all-rounder from a trusted brand, and offer crisp, detailed views. In fact, they might be the perfect birdwatching binoculars.

There are some excellent offers across the whole Celestron range today, on binoculars, telescopes and spotting scopes.

The Celestron Outland X binoculars boast multi-coated optics for crisp, high-resolution and high-contrast viewing, plus BaK-4 prisms for enhanced colour. If you live somewhere with unpredictable weather, fear not: they're filled and sealed with dry nitrogen to make them waterproof and fogproof, for year-round viewing, whatever the weather. A protective rubber coating adds grip and ensures they're nice and robust, too.

The Celestron Outland X binoculars are also easy to use, with adjustable, twist-up eyecups (suitable for glasses-wearers) and large focus knobs. In fact, these are a great all-rounder for anyone wanting to get into birdwatching or nature spotting of any kind. Celestron is a highly trusted brand (it also makes some of the very best telescopes around), and for added peace of mind, there's a limited lifetime warranty and unlimited access to technical support from Celestron's team of experts in the US.

