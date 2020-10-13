Amazon Prime Day deal: iPad Air gets a whopping discount

Amazon Prime Day was pushed back this year, and is taking up position in chilly October rather than the usual scorching July slot, but it's still a two day bonanza full of bargains and flash sales, and this one's a doozy.

Hot on the heels of Apple's Time Flies event, where the tech giant unveiled its new line-up of tablets and smartwatches, Amazon has dropped the price of the existing iPad Air by £50, giving customers a 10% discount on top of the existing 5% the site's currently running on the £479 RRP.

If you've been waiting for the price to drop before you treat yourself, now's the perfect time to splash out, rather than chancing it by waiting for Black Friday to roll around.

iPad Air (2019) | Was: £456.44 | Now: £455.18

Apple's third generation iPad Air houses the same A12 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone X series, and is a decent processor that should be more than enough for the average user. The price will fluctuate depending on the storage capacity you opt for, but with 64GB and 256GB options available, and three colors to choose from, you should be able to hit the sweet spot between the price and space you're after. View Deal

The new iPad Air is available to order from £579, but for most people, the 2019 model and it A12 chip should be more than sufficient, so why not save yourself £171 and grab last year's device at a juicy discount?

You only have an hour to get in there and grab one, and if you're looking for a new iPad or a refresh of an older model, a £50 discount is nothing to be sniffed at. And if you're a hardcore Apple fan, don't forget to tune into the iPhone 12 event later today.