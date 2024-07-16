Amazon knocks $180 off the Dyson V15 Detect Plus for Prime Day

Prime Day has officially arrived and we're seriously impressed with the amount of deals there are. From coffee makers to e-scooters, there's a bargain for everyone, but it's your lucky day if it's a new vacuum cleaner you're after.

Choosing one of the best vacuum cleaners can be a pricey investment, depending on the brand and specifications you’re looking for. This means Prime Day is the best place to find an impressive model at the lowest price, and boy, have I got a good one for you today.

Despite often being sold out, we've spotted that Amazon has included the best-selling Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum cleaner in its Prime Day sale. The Dyson V15 Detect Plus is up there with some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, and it even achieved an impressive five stars in our full review.

Originally priced at $749.99, the Dyson V15 Detect Plus is now reduced to $569.99:

Dyson V15 Detect Plus: was $749.99, now $569.99 at Amazon (save $180)

Powerful and intelligent for whole-home deep cleaning, the Dyson V15 Detect Plus is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners we've seen included in the Prime Day sale so far.

If you didn't know, the Dyson V15 Detect Plus has some pretty impressive features. Its Hyperdymium motor spins at up to 125,000rpm, and advanced seven-cell battery delivers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power.

It also has a Fluffy Optic cleaner head, designed to illuminate the microscopic dust and dirt you can’t normally see on hard floors. Its De-tangling Digital Motorbar cleaner head sucks up dirt, dust and hair from all floor types, intelligently adapting suction power from carpets to hard floors.

There are seven cleaning tools included for every surface: Fluffy Optic, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Wand Clip, Wall Dock, Crevice Tool, Hair Screw Tool and Digital Motorbar.

Users can also choose between three cleaning modes for the right balance of power and runtime. Auto mode intelligently adapts, with the optimum balance of power and run time. Eco mode provides longer run time for bigger cleans, and boost mode provides greater suction for short, intensive cleaning.

Buy the Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $569.99