Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K's new lowest-ever price suddenly looks like an instabuy

Amazon has cut the price to just £27.99 in the Black Friday sales

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal
(Image credit: Future / Amazon)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

It's no surprise that Amazon is going big as part of Black Friday deals – and it's the Fire TV Stick 4K that's caught my attention, thanks to a tasty discounted price in both the UK and US.

View the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal on Amazon UK (opens in new tab) / Amazon USA (opens in new tab)

The typical £/$49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K has been cut to just £27.99/$24.99, making it half price for many buyers. That's an ideal purchase if you've got a less-than-smart TV that you want to transform into an easy-to-use hub for all your favourite streaming platforms.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £/$49.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £/$49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) / $24.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Up to half price off the Fire TV Stick 4K? Sounds like a bargain to me – especially if you don't yet own one, or are looking to upgrade a second simple TV to be a smarter hub. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Although it's not the 'Max' version of the product, I don't think that matters, as all that updated model does is change the processor type to make things a little snappier. If you're looking for the best bargain then the Fire TV Stick 4K does everything that you'll need. 

It's one of my favourite ways to tap into streaming content, whether that's Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, or other regional services that you'll find in your respective home country, it's among the most feature-packed products in this space. And now, as you can see, it's selling for a great price indeed.

TOPICS
Television
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸