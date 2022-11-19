Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K's new lowest-ever price suddenly looks like an instabuy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no surprise that Amazon is going big as part of Black Friday deals – and it's the Fire TV Stick 4K that's caught my attention, thanks to a tasty discounted price in both the UK and US.

View the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal on Amazon UK (opens in new tab) / Amazon USA (opens in new tab)

The typical £/$49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K has been cut to just £27.99/$24.99, making it half price for many buyers. That's an ideal purchase if you've got a less-than-smart TV that you want to transform into an easy-to-use hub for all your favourite streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £/$49.99 , now £27.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) / $24.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Up to half price off the Fire TV Stick 4K? Sounds like a bargain to me – especially if you don't yet own one, or are looking to upgrade a second simple TV to be a smarter hub.

Although it's not the 'Max' version of the product, I don't think that matters, as all that updated model does is change the processor type to make things a little snappier. If you're looking for the best bargain then the Fire TV Stick 4K does everything that you'll need.

It's one of my favourite ways to tap into streaming content, whether that's Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, or other regional services that you'll find in your respective home country, it's among the most feature-packed products in this space. And now, as you can see, it's selling for a great price indeed.