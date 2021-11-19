Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K falls to CHEAPEST EVER price in Black Friday sale

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best smart TV streaming stick on the market today, and right here in the Amazon Black Friday sale its price has just been cut in half down to its cheapest ever level.

It's without doubt one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year, offering a 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos-packing smart TV streaming stick for £24.99, rather than its usual price of £49.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £24.99

A half price 50% price cut on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for Black Friday sees its cost fall to the cheapest it has ever been. With support for 4K resolution as well as Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos audio, this is the best smart TV streaming stick on the market today. Free delivery is included.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is so good as it has a superb user interface that allows easy access to all the best streaming services on the market today, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+, on any TV or monitor it is plugged into.

Simply sign in to your accounts on the Fire TV Stick 4K and you're one button press (or voice command courtesy of an Alexa-powered voice remote) away from enjoying the best new shows and movies with the best possible video and audio fidelity.

And right here Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick 4K at a simply unbeatable price point. As T3 shows in its Black Friday sales guide, many retailers now have their Black Friday sales on, but none can beat Amazon's price here.

To see how the Fire TV Stick 4K is retailing at Amazon's rivals, though, then check out the pricing chart below.