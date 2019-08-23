Amazon End of Summer Sale: up to 30% off with this cheap Fitbit Ionic smartwatch deal

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is very similar to the very popular Fitbit Versa, but unlike the Versa, the Ionic is geared towards active sports people and has an integrated GPS, so you can track your movement (runs, cycling, etc) without your phone having to be in close proximity of the smartwatch.

• Buy Fitbit Ionic fitness smartwatch (GPS), Adidas Edition (Ink Blue/Ice Grey) on Amazon for £194.99, was £279.99, you save £85 – 30%

Fitbit is one of those brands that became synonyms with a type of product like Hoover or Kleenex. That is because their products are considered the benchmark-standard against which all others in each category are measured.

Fitbit Ionic fitness smartwatch (GPS), Adidas Edition (Ink Blue/Ice Grey) | Sale price £194.99 | Was £279.99 | Save £85 (30%)

Your own personal coach, the Fitbit Ionic has built-in GPS, can store music and sync with Bluetooth headphones as well as being water resistant up to 50 meters. The special Adidas Edition features unique Adidas coaching experience and exclusive Adidas on-screen workouts. The other colour variations are also on special offer.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch

The question to ask, really, is why shouldn't you buy a Fitbit Ionic? This isn't just a fitness tracker; it's a full-fledged smartwatch with all the perks of one. It is as good of a fitness tracker as it is a companion that keep tracks of all you notifications you receive on your phone.

You can also pay with it thanks to the built-in NFC capabilities. And of course, you can keep track of all your fitness activities and monitor your sleeps too.

The Ionic has a video coach function that shows you how certain exercises should be performed, a real bonus for people who would like to try new activities.

The Fitbit Ionic is also featured on our best Fitbit and best running watch list as well.