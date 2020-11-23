Amazon Black Friday fragrance deals: up to 70% off fragrances from Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne and more

Smell great for Black Friday! Amazon has slashed the price of fragrances by as much as 70-percent! The mega sale includes big brands such as Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, Lacoste, and many, many more.

The sale sees prices slashed on perfumes, colognes, eau de toilettes, and everything in between, so if you're in the market for a new fragrance, these deals are not to be missed.

You can check out all of the fragrance deals by following the link below:

There are dozens of products on offer, and far too many to include here, so we've included a selection of the very best deals below.

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette | Was £88 | Now £39.75 | Save 55% at Amazon

BOSS Bottled Night is destined to become the secret weapon in the BOSS man’s armoury of seduction, instilling him with the same compelling presence that underpins his success by day. A unique composition between elegance and seduction. An intense & spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.View Deal

Calvin Klein CK ONE Unisex | Was £42 | Now £18.80 | Save 55% at Amazon

CK one embodies a universal spirit for a diverse world. It is an iconic fragrance that is unapologetically bold, yet exudes youthful, fresh simplicity. Celebrating individuality and unity, this fragrance evokes the excitement of limitless opportunity. Bringing together refreshing notes of green tea, papaya and bergamot. Elegantly balanced with soft accents of nutmeg, violet, cardamom and rose. View Deal

Daviddoff Cool Water Man Eau de Toilette | Was £28.95 | Now £25 | Save 14% at Amazon

Discover the legendary marine fragrance for men, inspired by the freshness of the ocean. The strength of deep waters and pure masculinity are embodied in this iconic fragrance. The scent unfolds with aromatic notes of mint and lavender, blended with the sensuality of amber. A unique composition that delivers an immediate freshness.View Deal

Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women Eau de Parfum | Was £70 | Now £31.46 | Save 55% at Amazon

Intensely luxurious, Euphoria Eau de Parfum was inspired by the orchid’s simple elegance. This feminine fragrance opens with succulent persimmon and addictive pomegranate. An intoxicating blend of lotus blossom and orchid envelops it further, layered with liquid amber and lush mahogany wood. Euphoria embodies modern sensuality and provocative freedom. It accentuates feminine mystery and seduction.View Deal

HUGO Man | Was £60 | Now £29.75 | Save 50% at Amazon

The fragrance delivers an energising hit of fresh, crisp green apple, twisted with vibrant herbal aromas and the smoky, earthy scents of a wild forest. An optimistic scent for a liberated soul, HUGO Man is presented in a sleek flask with a strapped-on cap, designed for men on the move. Open up to possibilities and live your life your way, every day. HUGO Menswear presents sharp cuts and clean designs that stand outside of the status quo.View Deal

Lacoste Touch of Pink Eau de Toilette | Was £56 | Now £25.45 | Save 55% at Amazon

Lacoste Touch of Pink for women is the feminine expression of an authentic and carefree sensuality. A fragrance for independent and spontaneous women with the magnetism of vitality. Fashioned in vibrant pink and white, the Lacoste touch of pink bottle embodies the scent's effortless charm.View Deal

Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Pour Lui Eau de Toilette | Was £70 | Now £29.79 | Save 57% at Amazon

A clean, crisp and fresh scent, LACOSTE L.12.12 Blanc for men opens with bracing, refreshing top notes of grapefruit laced with spicy cardamom and rosemary, to reveal an unexpected, passionate heart of Mexican tuberose. Base notes of leather, suede, vetiver and cedar lend a cool masculinity to the dry down of Eau de LACOSTE L.12.12 Blanc, a pure, woody-floral fragrance ideal for daytime wear.View Deal

Hollister Wave Eau De Parfum for Her | Was £39 | Now £17 | Save 56% at Amazon

This fragrance is made for a girl with youthful spontaneity and personality. Days spent with her friends mean everything to her, as they plan their fun around the sun. The fragrance opens with an electric spark of juicy citruses notes. Making way for wild orchid, sunset hibiscus and California Poppy. Warm, enveloping woods and amber create the perfect balance in the base illustrating the warm summers evening.View Deal

Beyonce Heat Eau de Parfum Fragrance for Women, 100 ml | Was £40.00 | Now £7.99 | Save 80% at Amazon

Beyoncé Heat is a captivating fragrance that unleashes a spirited fire within. It is a unique expression of a woman's powerful sensuality and reflects a self-assured woman, who is not afraid to desire and to be desired. An alluring, modern fragrance, Beyoncé Heat embodies that compelling spirit.View Deal

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment for Women Eau de Parfum | Was £68.00 | Now £23.95 | Save 67% at Amazon

Eternity Moment by Calvin Klein is a floral fragrance for women enhanced by the addition of ripe freshly squeezed fruits and sensual musk. This lovely perfume by Calvin Klein captivates with a luscious blend of dew kissed, fresh florals and fruits. Eternity Moment contains pomegranate, Chinese pink peony blossom, tasberry cashmere, warm rose wood and musk, lychee, guava, romantic passionflower and nymphea.View Deal

David Beckham Instinct Eau De Toilette Perfume for Men, 75 ml | was £35.00 | now £8.76 | save 75% at Amazon

From the house of David Beckham, a man who is synonymous with fashion, style, sport and success comes David Beckham’s Aftershave for men, Instinct, a pure concentrate of daring and that’s become a contemporary classic. This masculine aromatic fougere is for the man who looks for a smooth blend of style and masculinity. Instinct leads with a flash of freshness thanks to the bright Italian bergamot and a sparkling blend of orange and mandarin. View Deal

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Her Eau de Toilette Spray | Was £50.00 | Now £19.95 | Save 60% at Amazon

CKIN2U for women by Calvin Klein opens with a burst of pink grapefruit fizz and a surge of mouth-watering sugar orchid. Lit from within, neon amber rushes throughout. The base of the perfume is flush with seduction, satisfaction, and a lingering afterglow.View Deal

Ghost Women's Deep Night EDT, 75 ml | Was £46.50 | Now £26.24 | Save 43% at Amazon

Enter the Deep Night. Sensual, intoxicating and heady. This is a rush of emotion. The scent opens with addictive notes of Indian rose and belle de nuit flower which only opens and releases its perfume at night. A heart of ripe peach and moonflower is woven with rich base notes of vanilla orchid and precious wood, for a powerful, mysterious close. Captured in a violet crescent moon bottle.View Deal

Joop! Jump Eau de Toilette, 100 ml | Was £50.00 | Now £16.50 | Save 68% at Amazon

Jump For Men By Joop starts with top notes of rosemary, caraway, grapefruit, continues with middle notes of coriander, heliotrope, ending with base notes of tonka bean, musk, vetiver. The perfume comes in a 100 ml bottle. It's a strong scent, we love it.View Deal

Paul Smith Rose Eau de Parfum, 100ml | Was £55.00 | Now £22.90 | Save 49% at Amazon

Fresh. Modern. Airy. Individual. Addictive. Sensual. Not words you'd automatically associate with a rose fragrance. But the moment you mist Paul Smith Rose, you abandon all preconceptions. Paul Smith brings to this fragrance his signature skill an instinctive knack of redefining the classics, introducing an unmistakable note of edgy elegance. This is, quite simply, a rose fragrance for a new generation.View Deal

Vera Wang Signature Eau de Parfum for Women, 100 ml | Was £79.00 | Now £31.13 | Save 61% at Amazon

The Vera Wang women signature fragrance is a golden colour and floral bouquet that is at once sensual and intimate. The scent, developed by firmenich, begins on a top note of Bulgarian rose, calla lily and mandarin flower. The middle note of gardenia, lotus, iris and white stephanotis is based on a note of sheer musk's, white woods and floral nectar.View Deal

Montblanc Legend Eau de Toilette | Was £63.00 | Now £44.88 | Save 29% at Amazon

Legend is the ultimate masculine fragrance which simultaneously expresses strength and softness. A fresh Fougère, with top notes of Italian bergamot and French Lavender, the heart reveals woody-floral notes of oakmoss, cedar and pomarose, while the base develops with sandalwood and tonka bean.View Deal

Ghost The Fragrance Purity EDT Spray, 30 ml | Was £27.00 | Now £17.45 | Save 35% at Amazon

Ghost's fresh new fragrance takes its counterpart on a journey through rolling hills and Hazy fields for a modern update on an iconic English classic. View Deal

Jennifer Lopez Glow Eau de Toilette for Women - 100 ml | Was £41.00 | Now £19.69 | Save 52% at Amazon

Glow by jlo is Jennifer Lopez signature scent. Three harmonies meet and merge in the notes. First comes the freshness of neroli, orange blossom and pink grapefruit, this is followed by the sexiness of rose, sandalwood and amber. Finally clean notes of soft musk, jasmine, orris and vanilla in the base round out the scent. The result is a skin-scent - real, intimate, exciting. A scent as immaculate and creamy as a lush white rose.View Deal

